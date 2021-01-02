Search

15 things you probably didn’t know about Lin-Manuel Miranda

Max Kalnitz,Victoria Montalti
Lin-Manuel Miranda smiles in a rust orange turtleneck.
Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2019. NBC/Getty Images
  • Lin-Manuel’s musical “In the Heights” put him on the map and “Hamilton” made him a phenomenon. 
  • He spent time as a seventh-grade English teacher before making it big on Broadway. 
  • Miranda, who turns 42 on January 16, is one award away from gaining the rare PEGOT title.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name was inspired by a poem written about the Vietnam War.
Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed in character as Alexander Hamilton waving a Puerto Rican flag on a dark stage.
Lin-Manuel Miranda waves the Puerto Rican flag in his final performance of ‘Hamilton’ in the Puerto Rico leg of the tour on January 27, 2019. Gladys Vega/Getty Images
The name Lin-Manuel is derived from the poem “Nana roja para mi hijo Lin Manuel” written by Puerto Rican poet José Manuel Torres Santiago about the Vietnam war.

Miranda, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, shared a photo of the poem — with a handwritten dedication from the poet himself — on Twitter in 2016, writing, “The story of my name.”

In 2016, Miranda traveled to Puerto Rico and read his namesake poem at a poetry festival. 

He was born a performer — a video he shared on his YouTube channel shows him dancing to “Footloose” as a kid.
Lin-Manuel Miranda as a child dancing in his bedroom.
A young Lin-Manuel Miranda dancing along to ‘Footloose.’ Unsavi/YouTube
Miranda is a sport for gifting the internet such a precious video of him passionately dancing in his childhood bedroom. 

In the description of his YouTube video, Miranda even pokes fun at himself. “‘He-Man’ bed sheets. Nintendo AND Malcomn Jamal-Warner [sic] poster. Suppress your jealousy,” he wrote. “‘All In The Family’ is on, in my room, so I occasionally space out and watch that, and check the lyric sheet that came with the album,” he explained.

Miranda cofounded a hip-hop improvisational comedy troupe when he was in college.
Lin-Manuel Miranda on stage rapping with his troupe Freestyle Love Supreme and Jeff Garlin.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (left) on stage performing with his troupe Freestyle Love Supreme which included actor Jeff Garlin in 2005. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Back in his days as a student at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, Miranda and a group of friends started the improvisational hip-hop comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme.

The group was conceived as early as 2003 during breaks from rehearsing Miranda’s musical “In The Heights,” according to a 2019 New Yorker article. With the help of a keyboardist backing them up, members beatboxed and freestyle rapped, occasionally using topics audience members wrote on little pieces of paper as inspiration. 

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Freestyle Love Supreme performed a run on Broadway during the 2019-20 season and in 2020, a documentary, “We Are Freestyle Supreme,” outlining the group’s history was released. 

He wrote the draft of his first musical, “In the Heights,” when he was a sophomore in college.
A closeup of Lin-Manuel Miranda singing in character.
Lin-Manuel Miranda at the curtain call for the opening night of ‘In the Heights’ in March 2008. Steven Henry/Getty Images
During a 2012 Q&A with The Harvard Crimson, Miranda said that he wrote the first draft of the musical — a hip-hop-heavy slice of life story about a primarily Latino neighborhood in Washington Heights, New York — during his sophomore year at Wesleyan University. 

“I had the sort of dream-come-true situation of someone who wrote a show in school and actually got it up professionally, which does not happen often,” Miranda told The Crimson. 

 

Before Miranda was a Broadway staple, he was an English teacher.
Lin-Manuel Miranda acts in character as a teacher in front of a classroom in a Saturday Night live sketch.
Lin-Manuel Miranda acts in a Saturday Night live ‘Substitute Teacher’ sketch that aired on October 8, 2016. NBC/Getty Images
Miranda worked as a teacher at his alma mater, Hunter College High School in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, before making it big. 

In the same Q&A with The Harvard Crimson, Miranda added that he finished “In The Heights” while teaching seventh-grade English. Miranda told Education and Career News that being a teacher was one of the most rewarding jobs he ever had. 

“It wasn’t about getting up in front of the class and having all eyes on you — that’s not how great teaching happens,” Miranda told the outlet. He continued, saying, “The finest moments of teaching are when you’re not saying much at all; when you’re lifting the discussion up and keeping the ball in the air for the kids to draw from each other. Like great actors, great teachers know how to listen. It’s not about being in the center, it’s about being part of the moment and being present.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda missed only one performance of “Hamilton” in 2015. He also regretfully missed the biggest celebrity audience members.
Lin-Manuel Miranda hugging Javier Munoz.
Lin-Manuel Miranda pictured with Javier Munoz, his understudy at the time, at a ‘Hamilton’ celebration on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Donald Traill/AP Photos
It was a rarity that Lin-Manuel missed performances of “Hamilton” where he played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in a majority of the US and Puerto Rico performances. But on October 21, 2015, Miranda was not able to perform since he was sick. In a December 20, 2018 interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” Miranda said, “I got sick once in the year that I performed, and I missed Beyoncé and Jay-Z.” 

Miranda told Norton that he tried to get out of bed to perform even with a 104-degree temperature. Javier Muñoz, who went on to replace Miranda after he stepped down from the role on July 9, 2016, stood in his place.

Miranda also supported himself by writing campaign jingles for politicians.
Lin-Manuel Miranda smiling and crossing his arms in front of a CBS Tony Awards backdrop.
Lin-Manuel Miranda poses for photographers at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards on June 15, 2008. Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Before Miranda was composing Tony and Grammy Award-winning musicals, he earned some cash to support his burgeoning career by writing jingles for politicians. 

Miranda’s father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., is a political consultant in New York who advised former Bronx borough president and mayoral candidate Fernando Ferrer and State Senator Adriano Espaillat, according to a 2012 New York Times article. Thanks to his father’s political connections, Miranda’s jingles were used by politicians including Ferrer, former state comptroller H. Carl McCall, and former governor Eliot Spitzer.

Miranda’s wife, the lawyer and scientist Vanessa Nadal, was his high school crush.
A closeup of Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, pictured n 2016. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Both Miranda and Nadal attended Hunter College High School in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. According to a 2010 New York Times article, Miranda was infatuated with Nadal, who was two years younger than him, but he never had the guts to talk to her. 

“She was gorgeous and I’m famously bad at talking to women I find attractive,” Miranda told the Times. “I have a total lack of game.”

After high school, Miranda went to Wesleyan, and Nadal to MIT. The two didn’t speak until 2005 when Miranda reconnected with Nadal over Facebook. He reached out and invited her to one of his shows and five years later, the two were married. Miranda and Nadal now have two children together.

A video of Miranda singing to his wife at their wedding went viral.
Lin-Manuel Miranda smiles in a tuxedo next to his wife Vanessa Nadal dressed in a yellow gown
Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal pictured in 2009. Lars Niki/Getty Images
Long before he was known around the globe for performing Alexander Hamilton and even before playing Usnavi De La Vega from “In the Heights,” Lin-Manuel Miranda was internet famous thanks to a viral wedding performance. 

When he and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, were married in 2010, he surprised her by singing and dancing the song “To Life” from “Fiddler on the Roof.” According to The New York Times, the video had 2.5 million views following Miranda’s wedding; it now has over 7.4 million. 

Miranda cameoed on an episode of “How I Met Your Mother” and, you guessed it, he had an awesome rap scene.
Lin Manuel Miranda in character as Gus on 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Lin-Manuel Miranda on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2013. How I Met Your Mother/Hulu
In “Bedtime Stories,” the 11th episode of the ninth and final season of CBS’ sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Miranda guest-starred as Gus, a passenger on the same bus Marshall (Jason Segel) was riding cross-country to get to Barney and Robin’s wedding. 

When Marshall’s son Marvin won’t stop crying, Miranda’s character lays down some slick rhymes to help the baby fall asleep.

“HIMYM” isn’t the only show Miranda has appeared on. He’s also starred on “House,” “Modern Family,” “Ducktails,” “Saturday Night Live” as a host in 2016, and as himself for two hilarious episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in which he helps Larry David produce a musical. 

Miranda, who composed the music for Disney’s animated film “Moana,” has said “The Little Mermaid” is the reason he started writing music.
Lin-Manuel Miranda smiles at the AFI FEST 2016's premier of Disney's 'Moana.'
Lin-Manuel Miranda at the AFI FEST 2016’s premier of Disney’s ‘Moana’ on November 14, 2016. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Miranda is a huge Disney fan — he told “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer in 2016 that “The Little Mermaid” is why he started writing music.

In 2016, he cowrote the score for “Moana” and got to work for codirectors Ron Clements and John Musker, the duo responsible for multiple Disney films including “The Little Mermaid.” 

Miranda told GMA it was important for him and his cowriters Opetaia Tavita Foa’i and Mark Mancina to create an authentic Polynesian soundtrack that would represent that region of the world. 

“The thing that the directors really imparted to me was this is a part of the world that almost never gets represented onscreen, the Pacific Islands, so we want to honor them. We want to make a movie they can be proud of and that they can point to with pride,” Miranda said.

But his love for Disney really came full circle in 2019, when he started writing lyrics for the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” He’s working alongside the movie’s original composer, Alan Menken.

He teamed up with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director JJ Abrams to write the song “Jaba Flow.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda rapping alongside JJ Abrams.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and JJ Abrams rapping ‘Jaba Flow’ in 2016. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
On May 4, 2016 (“Star Wars” Day), Miranda and Abrams performed the song, which is written in “Huttese” — the language spoken by Jaba the Hutt — for a crowd of fans waiting outside the Richard Rogers Theatre hoping to score “Hamilton” tickets. 

Miranda also revealed the song is a nod to the rapper Shaggy. 

“I went to a website that had all of the Huttese glossary of terms and it translates as, ‘No, lover, lover. It wasn’t me,'” Miranda said to the crowd. “It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix.”

Miranda and Abrams recorded and released the song “Jaba Flow” under the pseudonym Shag F. Kava. If you’re a hardcore “Star Wars” fan you may have already de-coded the name, but for less intense fans, Miranda took to Twitter in 2019 to explain the deeper meaning. 

“Here’s the deepest Star Wars trivia: SHAG is @jjabrams and my kids’ initials, KAVA the 1st syllables of our wives’ names. But I had another kid. So now…they’re SHAG F. KAVA,” Miranda’s tweet read. 

Miranda is close to becoming the third person ever to win a PEGOT.
Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed in a tuxedo speaking into a microphone at the 2017 Tony Awards.
Lin-Manuel Miranda presenting at the 2017 Tony Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images
What is a PEGOT you might ask? It’s like an EGOT — when someone wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award — with the addition of a Pulitzer Prize. 

Miranda has won a Pulitzer, Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, and Grammys thanks to “In The Heights,” “Hamilton,” and “Moana.” “Moana” was nominated for two Oscars but did not win. 

Composers Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch are currently the only two people who have ever won a PEGOT. Miranda still needs to win an Oscar to enter this rare designation.

Despite Miranda being popular on Twitter and often becoming a viral meme himself, the performer does not have an Instagram account.
Someone holding an iPhone with the Golden Globes Twitter account open in front of a computer screen with the Golden Globes Twitter account open.
While Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his performances and accolades on Twitter, he does not have an Instagram account. Chris Delmas/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda has an impressive follower count of over 3.5 million on Twitter. Manuel uses the platform to share words of encouragement, show comical glimpses into his life, promote his latest projects, and even share Spotify playlists that he curates for Freestyle Love Supreme.

Miranda’s use of the platform even inspired him to release his book “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” in 2018, which is a collection of inspirational sayings, many of which came straight from his tweets.

Miranda has also became a viral meme on a few occasions, especially after he posted several lip-biting selfies. But despite his popularity on the internet, Miranda has yet to make an Instagram account.

Miranda has dipped his toes in many types of projects but finally fulfilled his dreams of being a director with “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
Robin de Jesus, Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Actors (from left to right) Robin de Jesus, Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and director (right) Lin-Manuel Miranda pictured at the Film Independent screening of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ on December 12, 2021. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
The renaissance man that he is, Miranda has written and produced musicals, composed songs for several Disney movies, including most recently “Encanto,” and acted both on stage and on the big screen. But it might surprise some that Miranda had not yet directed a movie until 2021.

His directorial debut is the film-adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” which is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s off-Broadway musical and which was released on Netflix on November 12, 2021. In an interview with Netflix Film Club that was released December 8, 2021, Miranda said he’s wanted to be a director since he was 3 years old.

But in regards to his career path, Miranda said, “I sort of majored in theater instead of film out of practicality.”

