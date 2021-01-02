15 things you probably didn’t know about Lin-Manuel Miranda

- Lin-Manuel’s musical “In the Heights” put him on the map and “Hamilton” made him a phenomenon.
- He spent time as a seventh-grade English teacher before making it big on Broadway.
- Miranda, who turns 42 on January 16, is one award away from gaining the rare PEGOT title.
Miranda, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, shared a photo of the poem — with a handwritten dedication from the poet himself — on Twitter in 2016, writing, “The story of my name.”
In 2016, Miranda traveled to Puerto Rico and read his namesake poem at a poetry festival.
In the description of his YouTube video, Miranda even pokes fun at himself. “‘He-Man’ bed sheets. Nintendo AND Malcomn Jamal-Warner [sic] poster. Suppress your jealousy,” he wrote. “‘All In The Family’ is on, in my room, so I occasionally space out and watch that, and check the lyric sheet that came with the album,” he explained.
The group was conceived as early as 2003 during breaks from rehearsing Miranda’s musical “In The Heights,” according to a 2019 New Yorker article. With the help of a keyboardist backing them up, members beatboxed and freestyle rapped, occasionally using topics audience members wrote on little pieces of paper as inspiration.
To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Freestyle Love Supreme performed a run on Broadway during the 2019-20 season and in 2020, a documentary, “We Are Freestyle Supreme,” outlining the group’s history was released.
“I had the sort of dream-come-true situation of someone who wrote a show in school and actually got it up professionally, which does not happen often,” Miranda told The Crimson.
In the same Q&A with The Harvard Crimson, Miranda added that he finished “In The Heights” while teaching seventh-grade English. Miranda told Education and Career News that being a teacher was one of the most rewarding jobs he ever had.
“It wasn’t about getting up in front of the class and having all eyes on you — that’s not how great teaching happens,” Miranda told the outlet. He continued, saying, “The finest moments of teaching are when you’re not saying much at all; when you’re lifting the discussion up and keeping the ball in the air for the kids to draw from each other. Like great actors, great teachers know how to listen. It’s not about being in the center, it’s about being part of the moment and being present.”
Miranda told Norton that he tried to get out of bed to perform even with a 104-degree temperature. Javier Muñoz, who went on to replace Miranda after he stepped down from the role on July 9, 2016, stood in his place.
Miranda’s father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., is a political consultant in New York who advised former Bronx borough president and mayoral candidate Fernando Ferrer and State Senator Adriano Espaillat, according to a 2012 New York Times article. Thanks to his father’s political connections, Miranda’s jingles were used by politicians including Ferrer, former state comptroller H. Carl McCall, and former governor Eliot Spitzer.
“She was gorgeous and I’m famously bad at talking to women I find attractive,” Miranda told the Times. “I have a total lack of game.”
After high school, Miranda went to Wesleyan, and Nadal to MIT. The two didn’t speak until 2005 when Miranda reconnected with Nadal over Facebook. He reached out and invited her to one of his shows and five years later, the two were married. Miranda and Nadal now have two children together.
When he and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, were married in 2010, he surprised her by singing and dancing the song “To Life” from “Fiddler on the Roof.” According to The New York Times, the video had 2.5 million views following Miranda’s wedding; it now has over 7.4 million.
When Marshall’s son Marvin won’t stop crying, Miranda’s character lays down some slick rhymes to help the baby fall asleep.
“HIMYM” isn’t the only show Miranda has appeared on. He’s also starred on “House,” “Modern Family,” “Ducktails,” “Saturday Night Live” as a host in 2016, and as himself for two hilarious episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in which he helps Larry David produce a musical.
In 2016, he cowrote the score for “Moana” and got to work for codirectors Ron Clements and John Musker, the duo responsible for multiple Disney films including “The Little Mermaid.”
Miranda told GMA it was important for him and his cowriters Opetaia Tavita Foa’i and Mark Mancina to create an authentic Polynesian soundtrack that would represent that region of the world.
“The thing that the directors really imparted to me was this is a part of the world that almost never gets represented onscreen, the Pacific Islands, so we want to honor them. We want to make a movie they can be proud of and that they can point to with pride,” Miranda said.
But his love for Disney really came full circle in 2019, when he started writing lyrics for the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” He’s working alongside the movie’s original composer, Alan Menken.
Miranda also revealed the song is a nod to the rapper Shaggy.
“I went to a website that had all of the Huttese glossary of terms and it translates as, ‘No, lover, lover. It wasn’t me,'” Miranda said to the crowd. “It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix.”
Miranda and Abrams recorded and released the song “Jaba Flow” under the pseudonym Shag F. Kava. If you’re a hardcore “Star Wars” fan you may have already de-coded the name, but for less intense fans, Miranda took to Twitter in 2019 to explain the deeper meaning.
“Here’s the deepest Star Wars trivia: SHAG is @jjabrams and my kids’ initials, KAVA the 1st syllables of our wives’ names. But I had another kid. So now…they’re SHAG F. KAVA,” Miranda’s tweet read.
Miranda has won a Pulitzer, Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, and Grammys thanks to “In The Heights,” “Hamilton,” and “Moana.” “Moana” was nominated for two Oscars but did not win.
Composers Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch are currently the only two people who have ever won a PEGOT. Miranda still needs to win an Oscar to enter this rare designation.
Miranda’s use of the platform even inspired him to release his book “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” in 2018, which is a collection of inspirational sayings, many of which came straight from his tweets.
Miranda has also became a viral meme on a few occasions, especially after he posted several lip-biting selfies. But despite his popularity on the internet, Miranda has yet to make an Instagram account.
His directorial debut is the film-adaptation of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” which is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s off-Broadway musical and which was released on Netflix on November 12, 2021. In an interview with Netflix Film Club that was released December 8, 2021, Miranda said he’s wanted to be a director since he was 3 years old.
But in regards to his career path, Miranda said, “I sort of majored in theater instead of film out of practicality.”