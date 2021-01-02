15 things you probably didn’t know about Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name was inspired by a poem written about the Vietnam War.

The name Lin-Manuel is derived from the poem “Nana roja para mi hijo Lin Manuel” written by Puerto Rican poet José Manuel Torres Santiago about the Vietnam war.

Miranda, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, shared a photo of the poem — with a handwritten dedication from the poet himself — on Twitter in 2016, writing, “The story of my name.”

In 2016, Miranda traveled to Puerto Rico and read his namesake poem at a poetry festival.