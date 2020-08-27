9 clever ways to use a pack of instant ramen

Chiaki Higashino/Getty Images Ramen doesn’t have to just be a soup.

Insider asked two chefs and a recipe developer to share a few clever ways to use a pack of instant ramen.

Crush up the uncooked ramen noodles along with some herbs to make “breadcrumbs,” or fry them with cinnamon and sugar for an easy dessert topping.

The noodles can also be transformed into burger buns or used as a unique filling for grilled cheese sandwiches.

Instant ramen is a quick and inexpensive meal if you’re running short on time and money. But that’s not all it’s good for.

Insider spoke with two chefs and a recipe developer who shared a number of fun things you can do to elevate a simple pack of ramen noodles.

Here are some of the unique ways to take these precooked, dried noodles to the next level:

Crush up the uncooked noodles to make ‘breadcrumbs’

Robyn Mackenzie/Shutterstock Ramen-noodle ‘breadcrumbs’ are great for chicken or eggplant parmesan.

One unique thing you can do with ramen noodles is use them to make “breadcrumbs,” according to Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, chef and owner of SuperChefs.

“Take the ramen in its uncooked form and place in a food processor with dried or stale bread and other herbs and seasonings,” Ferguson told Insider.

You can also crush the noodles up by hand, and add a little of the included seasoning packet if you don’t have a food processor, according to Rebekah Ziesmer, development chef at Conagra Brands food company.

The ramen “breadcrumbs” can be used to coat chicken, pork chops, or even eggplant slices, she added.

Turn ramen noodles into a crunchy snack

If you’re looking for a new snack, try adding broken up, uncooked ramen noodles to your favourite sweet or savoury snack mixes.

Trail mix, such as this sweet and spicy popcorn recipe, is a great snack to incorporate ramen into. Just be sure to add the noodles in prior to baking, Ziesmer told Insider.

You can also just eat the crushed up ramen noodles as a snack on their own, according to Anna Rider, food writer and recipe developer at Garlic Delight.

She said she suggests crushing up an unopened packet of instant ramen with your hands or a rolling pin and sprinkling the flavour packet inside. Hold the bag closed and shake it until the seasoning coats the noodles.

“It’s crunchy and tastes like potato chips,” Rider told Insider.

Uncooked ramen noodles can be used as a surprising dessert topping

Royalty-free / Getty Images Sweet and crunchy ramen noodles can be an ice-cream-sundae topping.

If you’re looking for a sweet way to enjoy instant ramen, Ferguson told Insider, use the noodles as a crunchy topping on your favourite desserts.

“What I like to do is cook the ramen and add cinnamon and sugar so the flavours absorb into the noodle,” he said. “Then, I fry it and finely chop it so it’s thick enough to provide a nice crunch in my dessert.”

Try stuffing a grilled cheese sandwich with cooked ramen noodles

If you’re a fan of grilled cheese and tomato soup, you’ll love this ramen variation on the classic flavour combination.

Ziesmer said she suggests cooking the ramen noodles in tomato sauce until it starts to thicken. Then, butter two thick slices of bread, add the ramen mixture and a slice of cheese in between, and pan-fry the sandwich until everything is melty on the inside.

“Yes, it’s over-the-top,” Ziesmer told Insider. “Yes, it’s delicious.”

Hop on the trend of making burger buns out of instant noodles

Sissi Chen/EyeEm/Getty Images Ramen burgers are a popular food trend, and they’re pretty easy to make.

What’s great about ramen is that once you cook the noodles, they are malleable, so they can be shaped however you want, according to Ferguson.

Because of this, ramen noodles can be transformed into a unique bun.

“I’ll put them in one of my circular molds and add an egg with salt, pepper, and some herbs so it congeals in the fridge,” Ferguson told Insider.

After a couple of hours, remove the noodles from the mould and fry them. This allows them to hold their shape so you can use them as burger buns or as a bread replacement on sandwiches.

Get creative with your next salad

Make your salads and coleslaws more interesting by tossing in some crushed, dried ramen noodles, Ziesmer told Insider.

Rider said she suggests using ramen as the base for a cold noodle salad. For some recipes, like this one for cucumber garlic noodles, the noodles can be replaced with ramen.

Start by cooking and draining the noodles, then grate up some carrots and cucumbers and mix everything with a generous amount of spicy chilli oil. Finish the salad off by topping it with a sliced hard-boiled egg.

Elevate ramen noodles by pan-frying them with extra ingredients

Pixabay Instant ramen noodles are great for stir-fries.

Instead of heating up your ramen in the microwave, Ziesmer suggested taking it to the next level by adding in a few extra ingredients on the stovetop.

“Heat a couple teaspoons of oil in a wok or pan and stir-fry the noodles with added protein, frozen veggies, and ready-made sauce for a quick and easy dinner,” she told Insider.

You can also top your dish with some freshly chopped cilantro or green onions to brighten it up.

Cook instant ramen on the grill for a fun, outdoor meal

If you’re looking for something different, Ziesmer told Insider, you can cook ramen noodles on the grill.

Soak the block of noodles in hot water for about five minutes before cutting it into quarters. Then, spray four large sheets of foil with nonstick oil and add the noodle pieces.

“Top each with shrimp, pineapple, [and] peppers tossed in teriyaki sauce,” Ziesmer said. “Fold the top and sides of the foil packets, [and] grill for about 15 minutes.”

Try using the ramen noodles as a replacement in other dishes

Hollis Johnson/Insider Instant ramen can be used in different noodle and pasta dishes.

Instant ramen makes for an inexpensive and quick noodle or pasta replacement in your favourite dishes, according to Ziesmer.

For a quick, Thai-inspired dish, simply toss peanut butter, curry paste, and coconut milk through the cooked noodles. Or, Ziesmer suggested, you can use ramen as the pasta base in an Italian dish for a fun twist.

