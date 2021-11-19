20 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Enchanted’

The original script wasn’t suitable for children.

“Enchanted” is rated PG, but when screenwriter Bill Kelly sold an initial draft of the script to Disney back in September 1997, it was more like an R-rated film.

“It was strange. Giselle still came into the world as a Disney princess come to life, but she hooked up with strippers who were going to a bachelor party,” director Kevin Lima told Den of Geek in 2017. “Then she wouldn’t strip, so the guys were getting angry. It had that kind of darker tone, because I think they were afraid of the material.”