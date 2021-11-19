20 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Enchanted’

- Disney’s “Enchanted” premiered 14 years ago, but fans still may not have heard these fun facts.
- Amy Adams almost didn’t get the leading role because she wasn’t a big enough star yet.
- Patrick Dempsey’s fans made it hard for the production team to shoot certain scenes.
“It was strange. Giselle still came into the world as a Disney princess come to life, but she hooked up with strippers who were going to a bachelor party,” director Kevin Lima told Den of Geek in 2017. “Then she wouldn’t strip, so the guys were getting angry. It had that kind of darker tone, because I think they were afraid of the material.”
“I think there was this feeling that in order to succeed in the current marketplace, there had to be this level of cynicism,” he told Den of Geek in 2017. “It had to perform as ‘Shrek’ performed in order to connect.”
Lima instead wanted to do something that embraced the classic Disney tropes and stereotypes — something that genuine fans would love and appreciate.
“When I came in, I said, ‘let’s not do that, let’s not make fun of who we are. Let’s embrace who we are, and make it a love letter to Disney,'” he added.
Some things that probably brought Disney films to mind include the storybook opening, the poison-apple scene, and the villain turning into a dragon.
Dempsey told Crosswalk.com in 2007, “It’s a love letter to all things Disney, and I think the fact that Disney makes fun of itself is great to see.”
Despite the fact that Adams seemed perfect for the role of Giselle, Lima told Den of Geek in 2017 that studio executives were nervous about hiring her because she wasn’t a big enough name.
“They thought the only way to make a movie successful was to hire a star,” he added. “I said wait a minute, we have a chance to introduce a star into the world, in the same way that ‘Mary Poppins’ introduced Julie Andrews. And they were nervous about that.”
Lima had auditioned at around 250 women before Adams read for the role.
“I had a 103 temperature that day and was really sick. I was doing 15-minute auditions. She walked in and for 45 minutes I forgot that I was ill,” he said. “… I had made a deal of sorts with Disney that I would hire some stars in other roles if they would allow me to cast Giselle as an unknown.”
“It’s the complete opposite of anything Giselle would have confronted in Andalasia,” Lima told Pop Gurls in 2007. “I was also looking to do a scene that was similar to the ‘haunted forest’ in ‘Snow White’ and thought that Times Square reflected the emotion of that sequence pretty well.”
Lima told The Hollywood Reporter in 2007, “It was gigantic. We shot it all through Central Park and we had to move through the park like this military operation.”
He told Crosswalk in 2007 that he took the role of Robert because he “wanted to do something that was non-violent — that was positive yet unusual.”
He added, “It’s hard to find original stories, and certainly stories that are positive, in a world that’s not so positive. It’s something that I could take my daughter to go see, a family movie.”
“From day one, I was thrown off. How do you make this believable? How do you react to it honestly?,” he told Crosswalk. “I would go home and be completely depressed because, ‘Am I making this movie work?’ I was like, ‘Please just get me back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and let me fight with Meredith.'”
Paige O’Hara, who voiced Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” played a soap-opera actress who appeared briefly on a TV.
Judy Kuhn, who was the singing voice of Pocahontas, was Robert’s pregnant neighbor. And Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” played Robert’s assistant, Sam.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress took “intensive” voice lessons to nail the two big musical numbers because she didn’t want Lima to hire a professional singer to dub the songs.
Marsden told Collider in 2007 that in order for the scene to work, he really had to get hit by a bike.
“I said, ‘just take me out,'” he told the publication. “… So he knocked the hell out of me but it’s funnier. My voice squeaks and he just knocks me down but there was a pad in front of me and, actually, the prince’s suit is pretty padded, built-in air bags.”
“He can’t go anywhere in public without his fans just going crazy,” the director said. “There were a multitude of times where we had to ask them, ‘Please, please be quiet. We’re trying to shoot a movie here’ because they were yelling, ‘We love you, Dr. McDreamy’ the whole time.”
He added that Dempsey was “really great about it,” saying he would talk to them and give them some attention during his breaks.
“I couldn’t move directly forwards or backwards because if I did, the dress would collapse underneath me,” she told the publication. “Either way I went down and I learned the hard way the first night.”
She also told Entertainment Weekly in 2007 that it took her about 15 minutes to get into the dress because it was so enormous and heavy.
Lima told Pop Gurls in 2007 that the scene was almost a lot longer, and a lot more dramatic.
“The struggle between Pip and Nathaniel caused the restaurant to catch on fire, which in turn brought the fire department and news vans,” he said of the original plan. “It would have been great fun and given the second act a much needed comic lift, but the budget and schedule forced us to reconceive the scene.”
“I spent a lot of time wet in the rain in a harness hanging off the sword trying to climb,” she told the publication. “I did not look very graceful, so that was somewhat grueling, but it was fun and challenging.”
In 2017, Lima told Entertainment Weekly that Giselle couldn’t stay with Edward “because it is about a woman who grows past the small world where she came from and becomes a more fully formed person.”
He added that Giselle had to “grow and evolve,” which meant moving on from Edward and choosing Robert.
Adams told Cinema.com that they took dance classes together before shooting.
“I was already a dancer, so I thought I knew what I was doing, and I was not willing to let him lead me,” she said. “I was stubborn, I said ‘no you just do what you need to do’ but it did not work out as I had imagined and I lost a couple of toe nails.”
She went on to say that the prep work for the scene helped her to trust Dempsey completely on set.
The movie is meant to be set 10 years after the events of “Enchanted,” and it’s set to be released on Disney+ in 2022.
Director Adam Shankman shared the news about the project, which is called “Disenchanted,” on Instagram.
Part of Shankman’s caption read, “My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates.”
Most of the leading cast, including Adams, Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and Marsden, are set to reprise their roles.
