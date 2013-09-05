Interest Rates Are On The Rise This Morning

Quick heads up: Interest rates keep rising.
The yield on 10-year German bunds hit 2.0% at one point this morning, a level not seen since early 2012.
And US 10-year rates are up to 2.95%, which is a new high for the recent cycle.
The debate about whether this is the result of “tapering” fears or mere normalization after the crisis-inspired plunge inr ates is something others can debate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.