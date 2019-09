Did you like Treasuries when yields were at 2.00?



Then you should REALLY like Treasuries now.

The yield is up to 2.24% after a few furious days of risk-on activity and people dumping Treasuries.

The dumping has been really furious in the last few minutes.

