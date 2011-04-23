Still Think A Rate Hike Would Hammer The Stock Market?

It’s increasingly become an article of faith that the end of QE (i.e., a rate hike to zero) portends trouble for the market.



This table from Goldman Sachs (via @burak_tekes) disputes the idea that stocks do bad after rate hikes.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Interesting, but, there’s a logical reason why stocks would usually do well in the year after a rate increase. Rate increases usually come when the economy is strong, and a strong economy should help stocks.

The economy is only so-so right now. Also, the rules are (according to Richard Koo, anyway) different in a balance sheet recession, as opposed to a normal recession, so past rate hikes might not be applicable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.