The Interest On The National Debt Is Our Biggest Problem, Not Healthcare

My biggest complaints against Obama’s budget plan and the budget plan of Paul Ryan are



Neither plan balances the budget soon enough

Both ignore interest on the national debt

Practically Speaking, Neither Plan Can Pass

Balancing the budget 20 or 30 years from now is not acceptable. It is hard to enough to plan 5 years ahead, and it’s downright silly to think one can balance a budget 20-30 years ahead.

Obama’s plan is far worse than Ryan’s, but practically speaking, neither works. Moreover, politically speaking, neither can pass.

Need to Set Goals

To accomplish anything we need to set a goal. I proposed such a goal in Simple Proposal: Balance the budget by 2022 come hell or high water

Holding Someone Accountable

One problem with every proposal to date, including mine, is that no one is accountable. By that I mean there is no enforcement mechanism.

Realistically, there never can be a guaranteed enforcement mechanism because any agreements or legislation passed by this Congress does can be undone by the next Congress.

However, if both sides share the pain equally in any resolution, it will be much harder for one side to game the system or refuse to cooperate.

Budget Projections From Peterson-Pew Commission

To rectify the shortcoming I mentioned above, the Peterson-Pew Commission on Budget Reform has proposed a trigger enforcement mechanisms to Get Back in the Black.

I do not agree with all of their proposals. Indeed their target of cutting $4 trillion over 10 years is certainly wimpy. It will not balance the budget soon enough, if indeed ever.

Nonetheless, this budget projection in their 48 page PDF caught my eye.

Spending and Revenues 1980-2080