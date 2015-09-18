If Google and Apple are really making cars, they should turn to India first

This week, Google hired former Hyundai exec John Krafcik to run its self-driving car business, suggesting that the company will at least design the cars itself. Apple also hired a former auto exec, Steve Zadesky, from Ford, and is reportedly working with BMW on an electric car.

If these companies do in fact build their own cars, they should look to sell them in developing countries first. According to survey results from Capgemini, compiled here by Statista, less than 30% of U.S. and U.K. consumers thinking of buying a car in the next year would consider a car from a tech company. But 74% of Chinese consumers and 81% of Indian consumers would.

