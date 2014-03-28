Interest In Stockbroker Jobs Spiked After 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

“The Wolf of Wall Street” not only won over the box office, it also generated a lot of interest in stockbroker jobs.

The movie, of course, follows the rise and fall of Jordan Belfort’s Stratton Oakmont brokerage firm.

According to a four-month study by job site Indeed.com, there was a spike in the number of searches for stockbroker positions leading up to and around the release of the Martin Scorsese film.

Indeed saw a 79.6% increase in stockbroker job searches in the U.S. and a 44% increase in the U.K.

The study sampled more than 100 million job search queries on its site.

The company also conducted an additional two-year study to confirm this is the “most significant” Indeed has seen in stockbroker job search queries.

Indeed did not have any results on how many people applied for related jobs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.