This Shimmering Golden Building Is Switzerland's New Futuristic Hotel

Last night I met with Maria-Louisa Blanken, director of sales and marketing for the new InterContinental Davos hotel for walnut pie (a traditional Swiss dessert shared among friends).

The hotel is scheduled to open in four weeks, and the photographs and renderings have us dreaming of a Swiss escape already. While we’ve been keeping our eyes on a number of recent and upcoming openings in the Alps (L’Apogée Courchevel, The Chedi in Andermatt, and the W in Verbier will all open in December), the InterContinental Davos is one hotel that it’s impossible to take our eyes off.

It has a shimmering, rounded golden façade designed by the Munich firm Oikios. It’s like a luxury space ship has landed in this tony town, most famous for its annual economic forum but also one of Switzerland’s most popular ski resorts.

The 216 guest rooms have a modern edge to them, too, while still looking like very appealing places to hole up and watch the snow fall. Though there are no typical ski lodge touches in sight, the Capricorn restaurant will keep it local with a menu featuring dishes from the South Tyrol, Savoy, and Piedmont regions.

The highlight of the lobby is its lighting display.

The dining room has a beautiful view of the Swiss Alps.

As do most of the guest rooms.

And the chandelier-laden pool area.

The spa features the same stone work as the rest of the interior.

