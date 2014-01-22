This Company That Just Announced A $US23 Million Round Wants To Be The WhatsApp For Business Communication

Intercom Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe

Eoghan McCabe wants to reinvent business communication.

“Most enterprise products haven’t changed for 10 to fifteen years,” McCabe explains to Business Insider. “They’re nothing like how we actually communicate in real life.”

Enter Intercom, which just announced a $US23 million round leader by Bessemer Ventures.

The whole idea of Intercom is to make communication between businesses and their customers simple.

The company wants to be the WhatsApp of business communication, mimicking as closely as possible the way that people naturally want to interact. WhatsApp is an enormously popular app that lets users chat easily, even among large groups.

“There’s no charts or graphs or technical reports,” McCabe said. “Users simply see a live feed of the people using their products and they can interact with them. It feels a lot like Facebook or WhatsApp.”

Intercom’s other big news is a new hire that will help the company achieve its lofty goals: Mark Woolway has just joined the team as COO, after a career working under David Sacks, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk, where he helped PayPal raise $200 million before its IPO.

Since launching little over a year ago, Intercom has already wrangled some big name buyers like Yahoo!, Hootsuite, Buffer, and GitHub.

