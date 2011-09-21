Interactive Video Company Coincident TV Adds CBS, Expands Deal with Fox Sports



SAN FRANCISCO – Interactive video platform provider Coincident TV has added new customers in CBS syndicated show “Excused” and in an expanded relationship with Fox Sports for high school sports, the company told Beet.TV at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco.



The San Francisco startup has powered social TV and interactive video for Fox’s hit show “Glee,” and is adding new programmers to its roster, explained Alex Beckman, VP of video production. That includes integrating Coincident TV tools into the Facebook wall for the syndicated reality dating show “Excused” from CBS Television Distribution, as well as delivering interactive experiences for live high school sports like hockey and football from Fox Sports. “It’s been too expensive in the past to do high-end production for a lot of high school sports,” Beckman explained, adding that Coincident TV’s tools change that.

Coincident TV’s technology works across platforms and its interactive tools let viewers click on and interact with video programming.

Daisy Whitney

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.