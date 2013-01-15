Job Creation And Destruction By Industry Since 2007 [Interactive Tool]

Inquiring minds are investigating job creation and losses during the economic recovery. Data for following Tableau Software interactive map is courtesy of Economic modelling Specialists.



The interactive tool below may take a while to load. Please give it time on a slow connection.

Usage Notes: Hover your cursor over any line to see additional information. You can also select a single category from the drop-down boxes to isolate a particular type of job.



Number and types of jobs since 2007:

Photo: Mish’s Global Economic Analysis

Gains and losses since the end of 2007:

Photo: Mish’s Global Economic Analysis

Job Winners

Healthcare gained jobs every year since 2007, a total of 1,543,846

Private Education Services gained every year since 2007, a total of 443,210

Mining and Quarrying gained every year since 2007, a total of 106,863

Job Losers

Construction lost jobs every year since 2007, a total of -2,360,431

Information lost jobs every year since 2007, a total of -379,502

Government lost jobs every year since 200, a total of -34,997

Real Estate lost jobs every year from 2007-2011, a total of -300,807 since 2007

Manufacturing has gained jobs two consecutive years but the 2007-2012 total is -1,977,255

Retail Trade has gained jobs two consecutive years but the 2007-2012 total is -852,186

Lost and Gone Forever

The three largest net losers (construction, manufacturing, retail trade) have a net combined total of -5,189,872 since 2007. Most of those jobs are lost and gone forever.

Another 300,807 real estate jobs are lost and gone forever, as are 381,122 Finance and Insurance jobs, and 379,502 Information jobs.

Economic modelling Data Notes

Data is yearly, so the period 2007-2012 is from the beginning of 2007 to the end of 2012. Snapshots below are from end-of year numbers.

Data is from multiple sources as explained below so it will not exactly match BLS reported numbers.

Comments from Economic modelling Specialists:

“Our data is used by many to research and understand regional employment trends and dynamics. It’s composed of comprehensive information on industries, occupations, demographics — as well as things like occupational skills, education, training, and even the names and size of companies in your region broken down by industry.

To do this we link nearly 90 data sources — from federal sources like the Bureau of labour Statistics to state and private sources.

If you’ve ever worked with this sort of information, you know it can be hard to collect and present. It’s also often incomplete and outdated. So we organise the data, bring it up to date, and build software and reports around it so you can put it to use more quickly and effectively”

Thanks to Economic modelling Specialists and Mike Klaczynski at Tableau Software for this post.

