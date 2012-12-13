Now You Know Exactly What Recruiters Are Looking At On Your Resume

After sending your resume to an employer, you may never know what happens to it — especially if you don’t hear back.



Did the employer even look at your resume? And if yes, what detail convinced them that you weren’t the right fit for the position?

With an interactive resume, jobseekers actually know what hiring managers are clicking on and even the last link they clicked on before they stopped exploring other links on your resume.

This new technology basically involves a standard resume with trackable links to audio, visual, and other supporting material.

“I think it works in all industries,” Dennis Larabee, a certified career development practitioner, tells us. “This is your chance to enhance that resume and you’re able to demonstrate to the employer everything about you.”

“When you send your resume and five days go by, your resume will be five days old,” he said.

But with an interactive resume, you can constantly change the materials and strategize the changes depending on the data information that you’re provided. For example, if you notice that the hiring manager is visiting your blog often, you can continue posting about topics that’s relevant to your job search.

Or you can add a link that goes to a YouTube video displaying your work or your Twitter page. You can even scan images of certificates and degrees so employers can view them.

“When [the hiring managers] look at other things, all of that information is sent to you and you can update those links.”

If you notice that the last link hiring managers click on is your LinkedIn page, then you know that perhaps you should update your account and see if you receive better feedback from the changes.

Larabee tells us he uses the link tracking site Click Meter to track the analytics from his resume, but there are several other tracking sites that will provide similar services.

Since an interactive resume looks like a regular resume, it can still get through the automation process that scans resumes at some larger companies. And hiring managers don’t have to click on any links if they don’t want to.

Aside from its functionality, an interactive resume is another way to show hiring managers that you’re tech-saavy, which could be a strategic move if you’re an older worker.

Larabee gave us permission to post parts of his interactive resume:

Photo: Dennis Larabee

Photo: Dennis Larabee

To experience Larabee’s interactive resume, click here.

