INTERACTIVE MAP: Protests Erupt Across Europe Today

Across Europe today, thousands of demonstrators have gathered to protest new austerity measures by governments across the continent. While there have been countless protests since Europe plunged into an economic crisis, today marks the first time that protestors have coordinated their activities across borders.



We’ve put together a map so you can see where protests are going on. Click on each city to see what’s happening, and refresh for updates:



View Untitled in a larger map

