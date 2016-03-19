This interactive map shows how London has transformed in the last 100 years

Expedia UK Fleet Street looks very different today to how it looked in 1890.

If you’ve often wondered what London was like in the past, you can now find out — thanks to a new interactive map that shows users what parts of the city looked like up to over a century ago.

The Historic London graphic from Expedia UK allows users to explore the history of 14 areas in the British capital, including Whitehall, Clapham, Stockwell, Cheapside, and Brixton.

Photos of tourist spots like Covent Garden, Piccadilly Circus, and Oxford Street, as well as landmarks such as Westminster Abbey, and Harrods are also featured.

The graphic was created using Google Street View technology, which provides modern-day footage of the city, overlaid with photos of London from over 100 years ago.

Expedia worked on the project “in order to show just how many glimpses of untouched, historic beauty are still visible today,” according to a press release from the travel booking site.

The oldest photo included in the graphic is of Fleet Street from 1840; one of the historic buildings pictured there is now home to a mobile phone shop and an artisanal cafe.

Explore the graphic below, and simply click on each location to see what it looked like back in the day.

Historic London by Expedia.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.