INTERACTIVE MAP: Need A Job? Move To These States

If you’re looking for a job, you probably shouldn’t move to Wisconsin.



That’s because the Badger state is ranked dead last in terms of annual job growth figures released recently by the W.P Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Wisconsin saw jobs fall by roughly 1 per cent, according to the rankings, which are year-over-year growth rates based on January 2012 nonfarm employment statistics from the U.S. Bureau of labour.

North Dakota came in the top spot, with a 6.33 per cent increase in jobs, likely fuelled by the state’s oil mining boom. Other top growth states were (in order) West Virginia, Utah, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee and Kentucky.

To see the jobs situation in your state, click on the interactive map below.



Map created by Business Insider using the ASU data.



