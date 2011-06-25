Interactive Chart: How The Economy Has Lost As Many As 12 Million Jobs, Not Just 6.3 Million

This is the second part of a two-part interactive map series on jobs. For part one, please see Interactive Map: Employment History Since 2001 by Job Type (Healthcare, Education, Mining, Construction, Finance, Real Estate, etc)

Part two has a focus on job creation and losses during the economic recovery. Please consider the following interactive map, using Tableau Software, with data courtesy of Economic modelling Specialists.

This interactive map may take a bit to load. Please give it time on a slow connection.

Note on Economic modelling Data

“Our data is used by many to research and understand regional employment trends and dynamics. It’s composed of comprehensive information on industries, occupations, demographics — as well as things like occupational skills, education, training, and even the names and size of companies in your region broken down by industry. To do this we link nearly 90 data sources — from federal sources like the Bureau of labour Statistics to state and private sources. If you’ve ever worked with this sort of information, you know it can be hard to collect and present. It’s also often incomplete and outdated. So we organise the data, bring it up to date, and build software and reports around it so you can put it to use more quickly and effectively”

Jobs Gained or Lost Since Dec 31, 2007Industry2008200920102011Health Care 461,860 792,679 1,023,907 1,278,794 Finance & Insurance 323,802 629,082 490,384 444,530 Mining & Oil 195,813 345,116 337,917 422,752 Educational Services 121,337 195,899 236,766 295,498 Government 358,591 451,680 398,853 90,393 Arts & Entertainment 92,418 108,263 77,181 65,855 Management 60,985 25,371 16,323 26,615 Utilities 13,019 20,773 13,771 11,275 Professional 203,493 -107,607 -164,853 -39,124 Agriculture & Forestry -18,909 -26,033 -33,643 -71,928 Other Services -30,456 -221,109 -246,875 -82,177 Food & Lodging 71,681 -242,538 -273,658 -145,099 Information -30,863 -203,185 -299,866 -331,269 Real Estate -76,068 -232,452 -335,391 -359,874 Transportation -107,538 -501,697 -559,415 -486,346 Admin & Support -389,951 -1,226,173 -1,097,484 -774,404 Retail & Wholesale -428,934 -1,759,253 -1,977,146 -1,854,109 Manufacturing -478,023 -2,072,959 -2,415,322 -2,290,390 Construction -612,184 -1,955,402 -2,468,184 -2,519,538 Totals -269,927 -5,979,545 -7,276,735 -6,318,546

Jobs Gained or Lost vs. Year AgoIndustry2008200920102011Totals -269,927 -5,709,618 -1,297,190 958,189 Admin & Support -389,951 -836,222 128,689 323,080 Health Care 461,860 330,819 231,228 254,887 Other Services -30,456 -190,653 -25,766 164,698 Food & Lodging 71,681 -314,219 -31,120 128,559 Professional 203,493 -311,100 -57,246 125,729 Manufacturing -478,023 -1,594,936 -342,363 124,932 Retail & Wholesale -428,934 -1,330,319 -217,893 123,037 Mining & Oil 195,813 149,303 -7,199 84,835 Transportation -107,538 -394,159 -57,718 73,069 Educational Services 121,337 74,562 40,867 58,732 Management 60,985 -35,614 -9,048 10,292 Utilities 13,019 7,754 -7,002 -2,496 Arts & Entertainment 92,418 15,845 -31,082 -11,326 Real Estate -76,068 -156,384 -102,939 -24,483 Information -30,863 -172,322 -96,681 -31,403 Agriculture & Forestry -18,909 -7,124 -7,610 -38,285 Finance & Insurance 323,802 305,280 -138,698 -45,854 Construction -612,184 -1,343,218 -512,782 -51,354 Government 358,591 93,089 -52,827 -308,460

Job Table Notes

Data is as of May 31, 2011

2011 comparison is to December 31, 2010

Job gains in 2011 are higher than reported by the BLS. I see no reason to believe the BLS.

Since December 2007, the economy has lost 6,318,546 jobs

In 2011, the big job gainer is not healthcare but “administration”

Healthcare and Education are the two bright spots throughout the recession.

The 6.3 million jobs lost since the beginning of 2008 is deceptively low. The Economy should have been gaining 1.8 milling jobs a year, not losing jobs. In other words, the economy is down 10 to 12 million jobs from where it should be.

Thanks to Ross Perez at Tableau Software and also to Economic modelling Specialists for this post.

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com

