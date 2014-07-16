Inter Milan Has A New Logo And A Comically Over-The-Top Press Release To Go With It

The Italian soccer club Internazionale Milan unveiled a new logo last week … and it’s mostly like the club’s old logo, the corporate design blog Brand New reports.



Here’s what the logo used to be:

And here’s the new logo:

According to Inter Milan, the new logo has simplified lines, fewer circles, and no longer carries the star on top. But the team’s grandiose press release more than makes up for the ho-hum logo changes.

Here it is, in full:

“Try and picture the scene. Your wife smiling at you, or your husband hugging you. A friend you can count on, a dinner in a special place. Imagine music, art. Imagine the best goal Inter have ever scored, the game that gave you the biggest thrill. Imagine it. The best ever. Now that those sounds, tastes and colours are dancing in your head, now that you’re thinking about the best thing ever, think of it in terms of the Nerazzurri. In terms of Inter. The team that makes your heart beat faster.

A picture is gradually filling your mind, right? First a few simple lines, then circles come together and finally a star. It is starting to take shape. “It” is our new logo, now part of our team. Our “corporate identity” to use the appropriate jargon. An image which will be used everywhere: in our communications, on the team bus, at the academy. One voice for a special team. A team that will be Milanese and international. Fair and surprising. It will be legendary just as it always has been. Imagine it. Then look at the new logo. You’ll notice they’re much the same.”

