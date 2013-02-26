Mario Balotelli Was Racially Abused By Fans With Inflatable Bananas During A Huge Italian Soccer Game

Yesterday’s rivalry game between AC Milan and Inter Milan was marred by racial abuse directed at striker Mario Balotelli.



Inter fans had inflatable bananas and whistled whenever he got the ball, the AP reports.

Fans also directed laser pointers at him, as this Getty Image shows:

Photo: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Milan’s coach said after the game, “Balotelli did very well not to react to the provocations, I’m just sorry he wasn’t able to score.”

Balotelli, an Italian of Ghanaian decent, started his career at Inter before playing two years at Manchester City. He recently came back to Italy for AC Milan, and he was abused by his former fans yesterday.

He has been the target of racist abuse throughout his career, especially in Italy. When he played for Inter, Italian fans chanted at him, “There are no black Italians.”

Inter was fined for a similar incident earlier this year, and there could be another one on the way for this.

