This epic wedding haka brought a bride to tears

A woman was brought to tears when her bridal party performed an epic haka (an intense tribal war cry performed during important life moments in New Zealand) at her wedding. The video was posted to Facebook and garnered more than 20 million views in less than two days.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

