Intense Texas Dust Storm Was So Big It Can Be Seen From Space

On Monday, an intense dust storm swept through the Texas Panhandle creating near-zero visibility and causing several road accidents, according to The Daily Toreador.



The storm was caused by high-speed winds that hit up to 63 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of dirt whipping across the Southern Plains on February 20, 2012.

Photo: NASA’s Earth Observatory

