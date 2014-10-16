Intense Mums And Dads Interest In the The $5 Billion Medibank Float As 750,000 Register For Shares

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of “Mums and Dads” have pre-registered for the Medibank Private IPO, widely expected to be worth more than $5 billion.

More than 750,00 Australians have lodging their interest in the Medibank Private Share Offer prospectus.

This includes 278,732 eligible Medibank Private health insurance policyholders.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the response indicates a strong level of interest.

The government now expects to lodge the Medibank Private Share Offer Prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Monday.

Sometime the following week the IPO will open to Australian retail investors.

Medibank Private is expected to list in late November 2014, subject to market conditions.

