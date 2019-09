Most safari guides go for years without seeing a fight as intense as the one in the video below.



In the clip, shot on safari in South Africa, a male leopard goes after a baby leopard cub hiding in a tree, and the cub’s mother goes into instant attack mode.

Watch the video of a mother leopard protecting its cub:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.