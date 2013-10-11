Insane Scenes Like This Happen Every Day In Syria's Largest City [PHOTOS]

For the last 15 months the Salaheddine neighbourhood in southwestern Aleppo has been at the heart of the brutal stalemate gripping Syria’s most populous city.

“We take a building and then lose it two or three days later, only to take it back the following week,” Abu Ahmad, whose platoon operates in the Salaheddin, told AFP last week.

Salaheddine is right next to the highway that connects Damascus and Aleppo. Rebels cut the highway off in December, and the Syrian army just reopened the alternate route used to supply troops.

This photo captures the sheer chaos of the front lines:

REUTERS/Malek Alshemali Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo’s Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013.

Another view:

When combatants aren’t fighting in the street, they’re fighting house-to-house.

This ones shows how the apartments in Syria’s commercial hub have become positions through which fighters shoot at enemies next door.

REUTERS/Malek Alshemali Free Syrian Army fighters take positions inside a house as one of them points his weapon from a hole in a wall during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo’s Salaheddine neighbourhood, October 9, 2013.

