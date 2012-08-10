If Intel Has Its Way, Your Laptop Will Be Able To Wirelessly Charge Your Smartphone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Wireless charging could be headed straight for Intel-based ultra portable laptops and smartphones as early as next year. Digitimes is reporting that the Intel wants to add its wireless charging feature to the next-generation of Ultrabooks and smartphones.



Intel’s wireless charging works by using an ultrabook as the power source coupled with software and a transmitter to wirelessly charge your mobile phone.

Intel’s data says the feature will take advantage of low power consumption and the phone does not need to be put in a specific place or position.

The gigantic problem with this plan from Intel? Almost no smartphones use Intel chips. They all use ARM-based chips.

Don’t Miss: This Gizmo Lets You Charge Your iPhone With Fire>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.