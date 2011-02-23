Intel's Super-Fast USB Replacement Will Debut On MacBooks This Week

Intel is holding a press event in San Francisco on Thursday to announce the release of its Light Peak technology, which will offer transfer speeds fast enough to move an entire Blu-ray movie from disc to computer in less than 30 seconds.



The event is timed with a likely refresh to Apple’s MacBook Pro line, which have been previously rumoured to include Light Peak, and CNET reports that it will highlight the new Intel technology. Intel first demonstrated Light Peak on Apple’s OS X back in 2009.

Light Peak will offer transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, which is twice as fast as the planned USB 3.0 spec. Intel will also demonstrate the technology at its Santa Clara headquarters later on Thursday.

