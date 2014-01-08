Google And Apple Will Hate Intel's 'Jarvis,' A Headset That Talks Back To You

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images Tony Stark also uses a virtual assistant named Jarvis in the ‘Iron Man’ movies.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich launched a serious challenge to both Google and Apple this week in the form of “Jarvis,” an earpiece headset that can converse with users in normal conversation.

(Jarvis also happens to be the name of the virtual assistant Marvel character Tony Stark uses in the “Iron Man” movies.)

Jarvis takes commands that can be executed by your phone, even without the user having to switch on the phone. And Jarvis — which actually speaks with a female voice, much like Apple’s Siri personal assistant — can make suggestions and interrupt you with info you need to know.

In a live demonstration at the opening keynote for CES that Krzanich said was not staged (meaning the tech was used in real time), an on-stage colleague asked Jarvis to recommend the best nearby Indian restaurant. Jarvis replied with a recommendation and asked if he wanted to call to make a reservation. The colleague said yes, but for a later time. Jarvis replied that the later reservation would require he cancel a pre-existing calendared meeting. The colleague then cancelled the meeting, at which point Jarvis reminded him he had three unanswered messages from his wife.

“Jarvis is hands free, always listening, and has seamless integration in a calendar context, and it interrupts politely,” Krzanich said.

Both Apple and Google — via Google Now — have personal voice assistant products. Intel’s Jarvis, however, was much more conversational and hands-free than its rivals.

