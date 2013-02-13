Intel's Cable Box Will Have A Camera That Tracks You As You Watch TV

Intel, watching you.

Photo: Jeff Golden via Flickr

We should reserve judgement until we see the actual product, but the initial description of Intel’s plan for a cable box sounds very creepy.It’s planning to roll out a cable box with a camera that looks at who is watch TV to deliver a more personalised experience.



At the D:Dive Into Media conference, Intel Media leader Erik Huggers described Intel’s plan to disrupt the traditional cable business with a new Internet-based pay TV service. Its main selling points: A better interface, and the option to choose different, or smaller bundles of cable shows.

All of that sounds interesting, but we’re somewhat hung up on the camera that will watch us watch TV. Huggers tried to make it sound like it wasn’t weird, saying you can close the camera’s eye if you want and it won’t watch you.

Why even have it? Because Huggers thinks it will be able to offer a better, more personalised experience if it knows who is on the couch. Presumably, an adult would get different TV content than a kid if the camera could see who was watching.

Technology has gotten increasingly intrusive, so maybe people are ready for something like this, but we highly sceptical it’s going to work.

