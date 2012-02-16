Intelligence Reports Suggest Iran And Al Qaeda Are Teaming Up To Attack The West

Al Qaeda’s chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Photo: al-Sahab on YouTube

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.Osama bin Laden may be dead, but Al Qaeda isn’t resting in peace. Intelligence reports suggest that Ayman al-Zawahiri, al Qaeda’s most visible leader, is working with Iran to plan an attack on the West. The New York Post has the details on the plot:



Intelligence sources said Iran has been supplying al Qaeda with training in the use of advanced explosives, “some funding and a safe haven” as part of a deal first worked out in 2009 which has now led to “operational capacity.”[…] Zawahiri is believed to be planning a “classic” al Qaeda attack, simultaneously on multiple locations, which would confirm the mantle he has assumed as the leader of the global jihad. A source said, “Iran is the main route through which funding for the organisations is made, the main route for operatives to travel to Pakistan for training, and it is the only real way by which al Zawahiri can control and order a major attack.”

Al Qaeda’s main contact in Iran is a Syrian named Yasin al Suri, who the United States has offered a $10 million reward for if captured. This price ranks him just beneath Zawahiri in the pantheon of threats to the United States.

Al-Suri’s Syrian origins also could make him a serious threat to United States interests, given the turmoil-ridden current environment in Syria. Zawahiri himself recently taped a message to Syrian Islamists in which he derided Bashar al-Assad’s embattled government as a “sectarian, secular regime.”

“The brave, jihadi Syrian people rose and will never accept anything less than victory over the criminal butchers,” al-Zawahiri said.

