Intelligence Really Does Matter More Than Having Rich Parents

Social mobility is possible in America, even if the odds have fallen to a historical low.



A recent paper from Tel Aviv University’s Yoav Ganzach showed that intelligence mattered more than parent’s income in determining a person’s ultimate wage.

Physics professor and blogger Steve Hsu observes: “Class primarily affects starting salaries, whereas intelligence affects salary growth over time. Don’t tell the sociologist down the hall — he or she might lash out at you.”

What this chart doesn’t mention, however, is that rich kids tend to be smarter than poor kids, as measured by SAT and other test scores.

Don’t miss: How Smart People Invest and What Kind Of People Have Babies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.