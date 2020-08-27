The US intelligence community has found no evidence of foreign nations interfering with mail-in ballots, throwing a wrench into Trump's conspiracies

Associated Press FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot centre at the Salt Lake County Government Centre, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen made a similar statement during a speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.

“We have yet to see any activity intended to prevent voting or to change votes, and we continue to think that it would be extraordinarily difficult for foreign adversaries to change vote tallies,” Rosen said.

Wednesday’s development threw a wrench into President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that hostile foreign powers are trying to meddle in the election by mass-producing counterfeit ballots to send to voters.

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” Trump tweeted in June.

Attorney General William Barr also floated the idea in an interview with The New York Times magazine published on June 1.

Barr told The Times the idea was “one of the issues that I’m real worried about,” claiming that “there are a number of foreign countries that could easily make counterfeit ballots, put names on them, send them in. And it’d be very hard to sort out what’s happening.”

But as Insider’s Grace Panetta reported, Trump and Barr’s theory about foreign interference with the mail-in voting process is highly unlikely for several reasons:

Election administration in the United States is not centralised, and there is no single national ballot a foreign state could mass produce and send to voters.

Most ballots and the envelopes they’re mailed in are difficult to replicate because they contain specific information about barcodes, precincts, and voter ID numbers.

Nonpartisan experts and multiple studies have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and millions of Americans vote by mail every year. Trump’s own campaign and Republican officials are also quietly encouraging absentee and mail-in voting amid fears that the president’s claims will hurt Republicans by depressing turnout among his own voters.

Trump and many of his top staff and family members have also voted by mail or tried to in recent years, but the president still continues pushing conspiracy theories about the practice.

Earlier this month, he falsely said that increasing mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic would result in “the greatest rigged election in history” and “the greatest fraud ever perpetrated.”

