Intel, Yahoo, HP Partner On Cloud Computing

HP (HPQ), Intel (INTC) and Yahoo (YHOO) announced a partnership to create data centres at each of the three companies and ones in Illinois, Germany and Singapore in order to research and innovate in cloud computing. The servers will be provided by HP, the processors are from Intel, and Yahoo’s bringing the software expertise. The centres will be operational later this year.



See Also:

Google, Amazon Lead Disruptive Cloud Computing Wave, Microsoft Again Behind Curve

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.