Intel To Pay AMD $1.25 Billion

An epic chip battle ends with a $1.25 billion settlement.



Intel will pay its rival Advance Micro Devices this huge amount to settle one suit pending in Delaware federal court and two pending in Japan, according to The New York Times and a an Intel press release.

AMD and Intel will both get patent rights from an agreed-upon 5-year cross licence agreement, the release says.

In the U.S. antitrust case, AMD alleged Intel had bullied computer creators and distributors with retaliation if they did business with AMD.

Intel’s alleged anti-competitve tactics are the focus of worldwide investigations and fines.

A spokesperson for the European Union’s competition commissioner said that the settlement would have no impact on the $1.5 billion fine levied against Intel in May by the EU in May.

More recently, New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo filed suit against Intel for its efforts to limit AMD’s activity in the Chip market. That complaint cites emails from Michael Dell, and says Dell received approximately $6 billion in rebates — with the payment dependent on Dell not using AMD chips — between 2002 and 2007.

The battle between AMD and Intel may be over, but Intel’s battle with the aggressive Cuomo is just beginning.

