Intel: We're Not Worried About Microsoft's ARM Move

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel wants the world to know that Microsoft’s decision to port Windows to ARM processors hasn’t created a rift between the old partners — even if some individual execs are hinting that they’re frustrated with Microsoft’s slow move.An Intel spokesperson said, “With over 30 years of compatibility, we will easily scale down to a lower power Windows to match our Atom processor family, or any x86-based Intel chip.”



Intel also pointed to comments by executive vice president Dadi Perlmutter, who told Ars Technica that by the time Microsoft actually gets the next version of Windows ready for tablets, Intel’s Atom processors will be able to compete with ARM in terms of battery draw.

In other words, Microsoft’s slow move into tablets suits Intel just fine.

Intel also couldn’t help but take a dig at its competitor, saying “Windows will always run best on Intel” and “porting Windows to a new architecture, where chips are generally incompatible with each other and require sizable investment in millions of other software code, applications and middleware will be complex and costly.”

This may be true.

It’s also irrelevant because the iPad — the tablet that everybody’s buying today — doesn’t use Microsoft or Intel technology, and nobody knows yet if the Android tablets that will use Intel Sandy Bridge chips will be able to compete. The iPad already has about 7% share of what used to be the global “PC” market. How much will it have by the time the next version of Windows comes out?

