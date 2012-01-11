Everyone's Seriously Going Nuts Over These MacBook Air Clones At CES

Steve Kovach
ultrabook hp

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — The tech pundits weren’t kidding when they said 2012 would be the year of the Ultrabook.We just swung by Intel’s booth at the Consumer Electronics show and the chip maker had about a dozen Ultrabook models on display.

For the uninformed: Ultrabooks are those super thin and light MacBook Air-like PCs. Intel is making a big push with Ultrabooks and just about every PC maker has one on display this year.

And from the reactions we’ve seen so far, people love them.

Keep reading for a quick tour of Intel’s Ultrabook showcase.

Intel's welcome banner

The crowd couldn't wait to get their hands on the new Ultrabooks

More from CES day 2...

Click here to see all the hot new phones from Verizon >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.