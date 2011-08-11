Intel Wants Everyone To Have A MacBook Air Clone, And It's Spending $300 Million To Make Sure That Happens

Photo: OnLive

Intel announced a $300 million fund to invest in companies making ultrabooks, the super-thin MacBook Air-like laptops, Bloomberg reports.Ultrabooks are less than an inch thick, offer at least six hours of battery life, and can last several days in standby.



Since they usually have solid state drives instead of traditional hard drives, they can boot up and shut down in just a few seconds.

The hope is to have more of the devices availble to consumers by this year’s Holiday season. Intel also wants 40% of new laptops to be ultrabooks by the end of 2012.

