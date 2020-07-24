Intel plunges 14% after saying its next-generation chips will come out 6 months later than expected

Intel

Intel reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share.

But the company also said the release of its next-generation chips would be delayed by six months.

Shares of the company fell 14% in premarket trading Friday.

The company also gave a weaker-than-expected third quarter guidance.

Shares of Intel plunged more than 14% in premarket trading Friday after the company said that the release of its next-generation chips would be delayed by six months.

The announcement came during Intel’s second-quarter earnings results, released Thursday. The company reported earnings per share and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

“We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7nm-based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations,” Intel CEO Bob Swan said in a statement. “The primary driver is the yield of our 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind our internal target. “

He continued: “We have identified a defect mode in our 7nm process that resulted in yield degradation. We’ve root-caused the issue and believe there are no fundamental roadblocks, but we have also invested in contingency plans to hedge against further schedule uncertainty.”



Intel had previously said that its 7-nanometre chips would launch in 2021.

In addition to the delay in releasing the 7-nanometre chips, Intel offered a weaker-than-expected guidance for its third quarter earnings results. The company foresees adjusted earnings per share of $US1.10 on $US18.2 billion in revenue, where analysts had expected slightly higher EPS.

Shares of rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed 8% in premarket trading Friday on the news.

Intel had risen 1% year-to-date through Thursday’s close.



