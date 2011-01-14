Intel Stock Jumps After Big Earnings

Intel just reported earnings, and the stock is jumping in after-hours trading.



Revenue came in at $11.5 billion, beating the Street’s $11.37 billion consensus. Adjusted EPS came in at 59 cents, above the 53 cents the Street was looking for.

And guidance was strong: Intel’s Q1 revenue midpoint of $11.5 billion is above the Street’s $10.7 billion consensus.

