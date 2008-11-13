Intel Slashes Q4 Guidance: Demand Weaker Than Expected, Everywhere (INTC)

Chip giant Intel (INTC) cut its Q4 revenue guidance by more than 10% this afternoon, citing “significantly weaker than expected demand in all geographies and market segments.”



Specifically, Intel thinks it will post $8.7 billion to $9.3 billion in Q4 sales, down from its previous expectation of $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion, and far below the Street’s $10.36 billion consensus. Even Intel’s high-end guidance is now well below last year’s Q4 sales, which topped $10.7 billion.

Intel shares are down 8% in after-hours trading. Apple (AAPL), Dell (DELL), and HP (HPQ) shares are all down between 2.5% and 3.5%. Microsoft (MSFT) shares are down 1.7%.

Intel’s warning comes a week after network gear giant Cisco (CSCO) predicted its Q2 sales to shrink 5% to 10% year-over-year.

More from Intel’s release:

The company’s expectation for fourth-quarter gross margin is now 55 per cent plus or minus a couple of points, lower than the previous expectation of 59 per cent plus or minus a couple of points, primarily due to lower revenue and other charges associated with the weaker-than-expected demand environment.

Besides weaker demand, “…the PC supply chain is aggressively reducing component inventories,” the company said in a statement.

See Also: Cisco Quarter Solid, Guidance Terrible

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.