Intel CEO thinks dancing drones could replace fireworks --  here's what it looks like

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich made an interesting prediction during his keynote speech at this year’s CES: drones will replace fireworks.

“I see a future where fireworks and all of their risks of smoke, dirt are a thing of the past, and they’re replaced by shows that have unlimited creativity and potential — and powered by drones,” Krzanich said.

If you thought his statement was just publicity-seeking nonsense, think again. Intel has a video to back up his claim, where 100 flashing drones synced to a live orchestra dance to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in the sky — all powered by Intel chips.

In fact, as Krzanich mentioned during his speech, Intel set a new Guinness World Record for flying the most number of drones simultaneously with this event.

Fireworks have been around for centuries, so they may not be replaced entirely, but the following Intel videos give a glimpse into the future:

