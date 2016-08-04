Intel is recalling its fitness watches in a burn scare: 'It is important you stop using your watch and return it immediately'

Intel Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

Intel issued a safety recall for its Basis-brand fitness watches on Wednesday, warning that the gadgets could cause blistering or burns and urging customers to return them immediately.

Intel said it would offer customers a full refund for the watches, which it said are vulnerable to overheating.

The recall, which Intel said it is doing voluntarily, represents a setback in the company’s efforts to diversify its business beyond the declining PC industry. Intel acquired Basis in 2014 for a reported $100 million.

Intel said the known reported cases of skin burns or blistering from the watches as of early June involved 0.2 per cent of the watches sold.

“We had hoped to update the software on your watch to address the problem. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we aren’t able to develop such a solution without completely compromising the user experience,” Intel said in a statement on Wednesday. “As a result, we are asking that you return your Basis Peak watch and authorised accessories for a full refund at your earliest convenience. This was a tough decision, but your safety is our top priority.”

