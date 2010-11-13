Intel Raises Its Dividend, Says It's Having Its "Best Year Ever"

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel just raised its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.18 per share, and says it’s still on track to have its “best year ever.”For anyone was worried about Cisco’s outlook, we suppose this is somewhat reassuring.



Intel’s shares are up slightly in pre-open trading.

Here’s the release:

Intel Corporation today announced that its board of directors has approved a 15 per cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 18 cents per share (72 cents per share on an annual basis), beginning with the dividend that will be declared in the first quarter of 2011.

“Intel remains on track to have our best year ever and we continue to generate strong cash flows,” said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO. “Our ongoing operational performance and confidence in our business going forward provide the ability to return more cash to shareholders.”

Intel began paying a cash dividend in 1992 and has paid out approximately $20 billion to its shareholders in dividends. Intel cash dividends for the first through third quarters of 2010 total approximately $2.6 billion.

