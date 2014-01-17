Intel's Stock Is Down On Earnings Miss

Intel Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

Intel’s fourth quarter earnings report is out.

The chipmaker reported earnings of $US0.51 per share, slightly below analysts’ consensus estimate of $US0.52 EPS.

Revenues were $US13.8 billion, above the $US13.72 billion expected by analysts.

The company offered Q1 revenue guidance in the range of $US12.3-13.3 billion versus consensus estimates of $US12.78 billion.

“We had a solid fourth quarter with signs of stabilisation in the PC segment and financial growth from a year ago,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in a press release. “We’ve built a strong foundation for our business by bringing innovation to the market more quickly across a wide range of computing platforms. For example, at CES, we demonstrated multiple devices that weren’t on our roadmap six months ago.”

Below is the section from Intel’s earnings release on Q1 guidance:

Revenue: $12.8 billion, plus or minus $US500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 59 per cent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $US4.8 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $US70 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately $US25 million.

Depreciation: approximately $US1.7 billion.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges: approximately $US200 million.

Intel’s stock is down approximately 3% in after-hours trading.

This is developing…

Click here to refresh for the latest updates >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.