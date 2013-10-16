Intel Beats Earnings And Sales Expectations

Intel Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

Intel’s third-quarter earnings report is out.

The chipmaker reported earnings of $US0.58 per share, above analysts’ consensus estimate of $US0.54 EPS.

Revenues were $US13.48 billion, slightly better than the $US13.45 billion expected by analysts.

The company offered Q4 revenue guidance in the range of $US13.2-14.2 billion versus consensus estimates of $US13.99 billion.

“The third quarter came in as expected, with modest growth in a tough environment,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in a press release. “We’re executing on our strategy to offer an increasingly broad and diverse product portfolio that spans key growth segments, operating systems and form factors. Since August we have introduced more than 40 new products for market segments from the Internet-of-Things to datacenters, with an increasing focus on ultra-mobile devices and 2 in 1 systems.”

Below is the section from Intel’s earnings release on Q4 guidance:

Revenue: $US13.7 billion, plus or minus $US500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 61 per cent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $US4.7 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $US70 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately zero.

Depreciation: approximately $US1.7 billion.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges: approximately $US100 million.

Tax rate: approximately 25 per cent.

Full-year capital spending: $US10.8 billion, plus or minus $US300 million.

Shares are moving higher in after-hours trading.

