Intel Earnings Beat The Street

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel just beat the street’s earnings expectations for the third quarter.Here’s the key stats:



EPS came in at $0.52 versus analyst estimates of $0.50.

Revenue came in at $11.1 billion versus analyst estimates of $10.99 billion.

Midpoint guidance for Q4 is $11.4 billion, which is better than estimates at $11.3 billion.

Intel’s CEO Paul Otellini says in the release, “We continue to see healthy worldwide demand for computing products of all types.”

One thing that jumps out in the release: Revenue from the Intel Atom microprocessor and chipset was $396 million, which is down 4% compared to the quarter before. Jon Fortt on CNBC just speculated that could be due to the iPad eating into netbook sales.

The stock is up slightly in after hours trading.

Update: Intel revised its earnings outlook at the end of August. Beating those revised estimates isn’t super impressive necessarily, notes one commenter.

