Intel Q2 Earnings Preview: Forecasting A Summer Slowdown? (INTC)

Intel (INTC) has already had an exciting week: Monday in San Francisco, the company unveiled Centrino 2, the latest edition of its chip set for laptop computers. But it’s not exactly running ahead of schedule, according to the Wall Street Journal: A version of Centrino with built-in graphics won’t be available until early August, which means Intel could miss part of the back-to-school shopping season.

Does that delay, coupled with a slowing North American economy, mean that Intel is expecting a lousy summer? We’ll find out this afternoon when Intel reports Q2 results and issues Q3 guidance. We’ll cover Intel’s earnings LIVE today beginning at 4 p.m. ET, including live notes and analysis of the company’s conference call at 5:30 p.m. Check back here for a link to live coverage.

Analysts think Intel had a solid Q2: The Street’s $9.32 billion revenue consensus is roughly at the midpoint of the $9.0-$9.6 billion guidance it issued on April 15 — and represents 7.4% year-over-year revenue growth. But next quarter, they expect year-over-year growth to vaporize: The Street’s Q3 revenue consensus is at $10.08 billion, a mere $10 million more than the company pulled in during Q3 2007. Signs of weakness could be trouble.

Key Stats:

Q2 Revenue: $9.0-$9.6 billion guidance, $9.32 billion consensus

Q2 EPS: $0.25 consensus

Q2 Gross Margin: 56% guidance

Q3 Revenue Guidance: $10.1 billion consensus, $9.9 billion (FBR)

Q3 Gross Margin Guidance: 58.2% (FBR)

Full Year Gross Margin: 57% guidance, FBR

