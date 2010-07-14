Intel Just Turned In Another Monster Quarter

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel just delivered another monster quarter, soundly beating the street.

EPS was $0.51 versus Street estimate of $0.43, with a whisper number of $0.45.

Revenue came in at $10.8 billion beating the Street estimate of $10.25 billion.

Guidance for Q3 is way above expectations. Intel is saying revenue will be $11.6 billion (+/- $400 million). Analysts were expecting $10.92 billion.

Margins for the quarter were 67%, which is above the midpoint of guidance.

In his canned statement, CEO Paul Otellini said, “Strong demand from corporate customers for our most advanced microprocessors helped Intel achieve the best quarter in the company’s 42-year history.”



Shares of Intel shot up 6% after hours.

See Also: Microsoft is “hardcore” about attacking the tablet market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.