Intel's Stock Is Up After Matching Analyst Estimates

Intel’s first quarter earnings report is out.

The chip maker reported earnings of $US0.38 per share, right in light with analysts’ consensus estimate of $US0.37 EPS.

Revenues were $US12.8 billion, exactly matching the $US12.8 billion expected by analysts.

The company offered Q2 revenue guidance in the range of $US12.5-13.5 billion versus consensus estimates of $US12.9 billion.

“In the first quarter we saw solid growth in the data center, signs of improvement in the PC business, and we shipped 5 million tablet processors, making strong progress on our goal of 40 million tablets for 2014,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in a press release. “Additionally, we demonstrated our further commitment to grow in the enterprise with a strategic technology and business collaboration with Cloudera, we introduced our second-generation LTE platform with CAT6 and other advanced features, and we shipped our first Quark products for the Internet of Things.”

Below is the section from Intel’s earnings release on Q2 guidance:

Revenue: $13 billion, plus or minus $US500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 63 per cent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $US4.8 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $US75 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately $US75 million.

Depreciation: approximately $US1.9 billion.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges: approximately $US100 million.

Intel’s stock is up approximately 1.5% in after-hours trading.

(This story is developing.)

