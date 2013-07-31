Intel Is Planning A Crazy New DVR That Records EVERYTHING

Here’s the latest detail on Intel’s plan to assault the traditional TV business, via the WSJ:



Intel’s plans include a server farm to record every piece of programming aired—local, national and international—and store it for at least three days in the “cloud.” With an Intel-designed set-top box, people won’t have to own DVRs or even plan to record programs.

Intel, which up to now has been a company that makes billions making chips, is building a second business, trying to upend the traditional pay-TV businesses.

The group at Intel working on this disruptive TV service is called Intel Media. The WSJ reports it has 350 people working on the service.

Details on Intel’s TV service have been leaking out all year long.

The basic gist of the service: It’s an internet delivered TV service with better software and better interface than what companies like Comcast, Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, etc. currently offer.

A permanently running cloud-based DVR is a pretty neat feature. It means you never have to worry about missing the start of a show, or if people start tweeting about a show, you can start it from the beginning, without missing a thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.